Denise Van Outen Goes Public With New Boyfriend Following Split From Fiancé

Jimmy Barba and Denise van Outen

Denise Van Outen has gone public with new boyfriend Jimmy Barba, following her split from fiancé Eddie Boxshall.

The couple split in January after seven years when Denise discovered Eddie had been sexting other women.

The former Big Breakfast presenter made her first public appearance with new partner, property developer Jimmy, at the 12th annual Grand Prix Ball on Wednesday.

The pair posed for the cameras as they walked the red carpet outside the event at The Hurlingham Club in London.

The couple walked the red carpet at The Grand Prix Ball on Wednesday

According to The Mirror, the pair were reportedly introduced to each other through their mutual friend, All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis.

Denise previously opened up about her split from Eddie, who she appeared alongside on Celebrity Gogglebox, in in her autobiography, A Bit Of Me: From Basildon To Broadway And Back.

Recalling finding flirty messages to three separate women on his iPad, she wrote: “Among photos was a screenshot... of a woman’s breasts – and they definitely weren’t mine! Also, there was a flirty text exchange between Eddie and this woman, which, of course, set off alarm bells.”

Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall

Eddie later said he was “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour but insisted he would “always love” Denise.

“I hurt ­Denise, I broke her trust and I’m deeply sorry. I deeply regret that I sent those messages,” he told The Sun.