Denise Van Outen’s ex boyfriend Eddie Boxshall has spoken out about his split from the TV star, admitting he sent 20 sex texts to another woman behind her back.

Eddie, who regularly appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox with the former Big Breakfast presenter, says he is “deeply ashamed” of his behaviour but insists he will “always love” Denise.

The couple split in January after Denise discovered Eddie had been sexting other women on his iPad.

In an interview with The Sun, Eddie says that after uncovering the messages, the TV star “was in a rage, screaming obscenities at me” as she threw him out of the home they shared in Essex.

Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Eddie - who dated Denise for seven years - said: “As I left I knew it was going to be the last time I would ever see her. I was absolutely gutted.

“I hurt ­Denise, I broke her trust and I’m deeply sorry. I deeply regret that I sent those messages.

“I’ve tried to apologise to Denise. I’ve sent her untold messages on text, on email, saying that I love her and that I’m sorry for what I’ve done — that I’m embarrassed and I’m ashamed.”

Denise and Eddie appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox Channel 4

Eddie says he initially thought that their relationship was strong enough to withstand his mistake but he turned to alcohol when he realised it was all over.

“As far as Denise is concerned, the trust between us is broken and I have to respect that,” he said.

Eddie says that it’s only recently that he’s begun to turn his life around following the break-up.

“I have been in a dark place, and it’s only in the past few weeks that I’ve begun to feel more positive,” he says. “I’ve stopped drinking alcohol and have been exercising more.”

He added: “I will always love Denise. I hope she finds someone who will treat her right and not betray her trust. But I hope now we can both leave the past behind.”

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images

Denise confirmed she had split from Eddie in January in an Instagram post.

She wrote: “Over the past couple of months, there has been much speculation regarding my relationship with Eddie.