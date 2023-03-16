Denise Welch Cracking Tom Cruise Up With Dirty Jokes Is Not The Video We Expected To See Today

Remember the time Denise Welch stunned the world with a picture of her cosying up to Jared Leto at Coachella? Well, she’s outdone herself with yet another A-list encounter.

The Loose Women panellist has surprised fans with a video of her cracking Tom Cruise up with dirty jokes at a dinner party.

Denise and Tom – who is in the UK filming the latest Mission: Impossible film – were both guests at Michael Cain’s 90th birthday celebration earlier this week, where the former Waterloo Road star was invited to give a speech.

Advertisement

Standing at the head of the table, Densy could be heard saying in a video she shared on Instagram: “Only the other morning, [Michael’s wife] Shakira said she heard a scream from downstairs. It was Michael shouting, ‘Shakira look, there’s a parcel, my Olympic condoms have come.’

“He said, ‘I’m going to wear the gold ones tonight’, and she said, ‘Why not wear the silver and come fucking second for a change’.”

The camera then turned around to show Tom, who was sat next to Michael, in hysterics at Denise’s joke.

Advertisement

Sharing the clip, she wrote on Instagram: “Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ 90th birthday!!! He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company.”

It appears that Denise may have wheeled out the joke before, however, as her former Loose Women colleague Andrea McLean commented: “Still the best joke ever!!”

Denise later posted a selfie with the Mission: Impossible star on her Instagram Story.

Denise Welch and Tom Cruise Instagram