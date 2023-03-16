Entertainment uk celebrityTom CruiseDenise Welch

Denise Welch Cracking Tom Cruise Up With Dirty Jokes Is Not The Video We Expected To See Today

The Loose Women star was invited to give a speech at Sir Michael Cain's 90th birthday celebrations.
Remember the time Denise Welch stunned the world with a picture of her cosying up to Jared Leto at Coachella? Well, she’s outdone herself with yet another A-list encounter.

The Loose Women panellist has surprised fans with a video of her cracking Tom Cruise up with dirty jokes at a dinner party.

Denise and Tom – who is in the UK filming the latest Mission: Impossible film – were both guests at Michael Cain’s 90th birthday celebration earlier this week, where the former Waterloo Road star was invited to give a speech.

Standing at the head of the table, Densy could be heard saying in a video she shared on Instagram: “Only the other morning, [Michael’s wife] Shakira said she heard a scream from downstairs. It was Michael shouting, ‘Shakira look, there’s a parcel, my Olympic condoms have come.’

“He said, ‘I’m going to wear the gold ones tonight’, and she said, ‘Why not wear the silver and come fucking second for a change’.”

The camera then turned around to show Tom, who was sat next to Michael, in hysterics at Denise’s joke.

Sharing the clip, she wrote on Instagram: “Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caines’ 90th birthday!!! He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company.”

It appears that Denise may have wheeled out the joke before, however, as her former Loose Women colleague Andrea McLean commented: “Still the best joke ever!!”

Denise later posted a selfie with the Mission: Impossible star on her Instagram Story.

So far, 2023 has proved to be quite a year for Denise mingling with A-listers.

Back in January, she was seen living it up backstage at a 1975 gig with Taylor Swift and Florence Welch, after attending to support her son, frontman Matty Healy.

