Detectives investigating the murder of a seven-year-old boy, Joel Urhie, are investigating whether the arson attack is linked to a local gang dispute. The child was found dead after the blaze in Deptford, south east London, on Tuesday. His mother, Sophie, and his 19-year-old sister escaped by jumping out of a first-floor window. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

PA Wire/PA Images The blaze began in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Sources said one line of inquiry was that the attack was gang-related amid reports that the boy’s older brother, Sam, aged 21, may have been the target. But Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan said the exact motive was still not known. She told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday evening that it was not believed Joel was the target of the attack. “It is difficult to imagine a seven-year-old is the motive for the attack, especially at 3am,” she said. Appealing for information, she added: “An innocent seven-year-old boy has lost his life in what should have been the safest place for him, his home. We’re treating this as a murder investigation,” she said. “We believe that the fire was started deliberately but at this stage I am unable to go into any further detail due to operational reasons.” She continued: “We have no idea what the motive for this attack was. We’ve got no suspects at this time.” Alex Hope, 29, said he knew Joel’s brother Sam when they were growing up. Responding to reports Sam may have been the intended target, he said: “That would really surprise me if that’s the case. I haven’t seen him in a long time but growing up he was a lovely kid.” Family friend Grace Gbenedio, 56, has been visiting the family in hospital. When asked about speculation that Sam could have been the target, she replied: “It can’t be possible.”

Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan appeals for information following the death of a seven-year-old boy in a fire at a residential address in #Deptford pic.twitter.com/4KmDfYaNnK — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 7, 2018