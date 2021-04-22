Derek Chauvin is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day in a maximum-security prison in Minnesota as he awaits sentencing for the murder of George Floyd.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted Tuesday of second- and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, during an arrest attempt. Chauvin could face decades behind bars.

After the verdicts were read, Chauvin was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs and sent to Minnesota Correctional Facility – Oak Park Heights, which is the state’s only maximum-security prison. It is about 25 miles east of Minneapolis.

Chauvin, 45, is expected to remain there at least through his sentencing, which is scheduled for June 16, The New York Times reported. He will be alone in a cell in the restricted housing wing, called the Administrative Control Unit (ACU), all day except for one hour for exercise.

“The ACU is the state’s most secure unit,” Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokeswoman for the Minnesota Department of Corrections, told HuffPost in an email. “Administrative segregation is used when someone’s presence in the general population is a safety concern. It’s unknown how long he will be there.”