Dermot O’Leary has set the record straight over quotes attributed to him about Ant and Dec. Earlier this week, Dermot gave an interview in which he discussed the upcoming NTAs, and more specifically the fact that Ant and Dec are once again up for Best Presenter – an award they’ve won for the last 17 years. Speaking to PA, Dermot joked: “If they win it this year, we should just not do it anymore!”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Dermot O'Leary

Reacting to Ant’s absence from our screens for most of 2018, he added: “If they win it, having not been on television, we may as well just chuck in the towel.” Following his comments, a number of media outlets ran news stories claiming Dermot had “hit out” and “thrown shade” at the presenting duo, with the Daily Star even saying on their front page: “Dermot’s rage at Ant and Dec.”

In tomorrow's @Daily_Star



- NTA host Dermot O'Leary's rage at Ant and Dec



The ‘X Factor’ host – who also presents the NTAs each year – has now posted a long statement on Twitter, insisting he had nothing against Ant and Dec, and hadn’t intended to make a dig at them.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Ant and Dec at last year's NTAs

“I wouldn’t normally react to this, but… I said no such thing,” he wrote. “I merely joked that if the boys win this year, we should all chuck in the towel. It was neither serious nor a ‘rage’.” He added, referring to the Daily Star’s headline: “If you think on the day after one of the most important votes in parliamentary history, this warrants front page news – then someone really does need to consider their future in journalism. “Other than that, you have yourselves a good morning all.”

