Dermot O’Leary has announced that after 10 years, he will no longer be hosting the National Television Awards. On Wednesday morning, three weeks after hosting this year’s ceremony, Dermot revealed on Instagram that he would be passing the torch on to another presenter, claiming he feels it’s “time to step down”.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Dermot O'Leary

Alongside a photo of himself holding an NTA statuette, he wrote: “After 10 years of proudly hosting the National Television Awards, I have decided it’s time to step down as host. “It’s been a tough decision because we have had a ball over the last decade, but 10 years feels about right.” He added: “I would like to thank Indigo and my ITV family for a brilliant ten years and look forward to proudly passing on the baton in 2020... and a holiday in January!”