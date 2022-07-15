Life

10 Great Finds We Spotted In Mano Mano's Sale To Give Your Place A Makeover

The DIY hacks you need to spruce up your space this summer – and on a discount.

Shopping Writer

Do some some simple DIY updates with ManoMano
ManoMano
Do some some simple DIY updates with ManoMano

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Contrary to what you might think, you don’t have to be particularly ‘handy’ to make improvements to your home.

Sometimes, simple updates like swapping out dated fixtures and adding new accents can be all that’s needed to give your space a fresh feel.

ManoMano is a site you’ll want to get familiar with if you’re keen to update your pad this summer. It’s a great marketplace for DIY and home improvement products – and best of all, it’s currently got a brilliant summer sale!

Here’s 10 ways you can use these discounted products to do up your digs ≠ without being a DIY pro.

1
ManoMano
Swap your standard ceiling light for a statement option
Making careful lighting choices is key to ensuring a room looks cohesive. If you're looking for a way to immediately modernise a more traditional room, then going for a 4-way spotlight bar like this will make the perfect statement. We love the contemporary copper finish!
Get it for £34.99 (was £51.99)
2
ManoMano
Go for a more modern bathroom mirror
As pretty as it is practical, this backlit bathroom mirror is illuminated by touch, and looks super sophisticated with its modern frameless design. It can be fitted horizontally or vertically, and will be a classy addition to any WC.
Get it for £66.99 (was £103.99)
3
ManoMano
Install a retractable privacy screen for your patio
If you’re looking to host plenty of summer soirees in your outdoor space, then ensure your party stays private by fitting a privacy screen. Tear-resistant and easy to retract, this one will definitely fit the bill. And best of all, it’s got a 30% discount!
Get it for £83.99 (was £119.99)
4
ManoMano
Jazz up your walls with some geometric shelving
Although standard floating shelves are nice, a multi-shelf style like this is far better suited to filling a large blank wall. Available in a range of colours and styles, this geometric version would be perfect for displaying ornaments and succulents.
Get it for £69.99 (was £139.99)
5
ManoMano
Replace your shower curtain with a chic screen
Boasting a whopping 40% discount, we can’t quite believe that this on-trend and luxe-looking shower screen is so affordable. Wave goodbye to that smelly shower curtain for good, and instead, say hello to this chic and sleek black grid screen!
Get it for £104.97 (was £199.99)
6
ManoMano
Accentuate your artwork with an antique picture light
If you’ve got artwork you’re particularly passionate about, there’s no better way to show it off than using a picture light to keep it on constant display. This one comes in an antique brass finish, and has an adjustable arm so you can easily adjust the light.
Get it for £15.99 (was £29.99)
7
ManoMano
Fake the decking look with these interlocking tiles
While getting your patio or paving covered in decking is expensive, achieving the same look with interlocking tiles is affordable, and as simple as putting together a puzzle. Simply click them together, and you’ve got a semi-permanent – but super durable – solution!
Get 9 for £28.49 (were £35.99)
8
ManoMano
Go for gold fixtures to make your bathroom feel fancy
If you aren’t happy with how your bathroom looks, then swapping out your fixtures is an easy and impactful way to tailor it more towards your taste. There are loads of options for towel rails, toilet roll rings, and robe hooks – but we love the idea of going completely gold!
Get it for £19.24 (was £38.48)
9
ManoMano
… And even a matching wall-mounted soap dispenser
And while you’re there, you may as well get matching wall-mounted dispensers, too! Make a display out of your soap, shampoo and conditioner by decanting them from their bottles, and pouring them into these. It’ll make your bathroom look hotel-worthy!
Get it for £28.66 (was £42.99)
10
ManoMano
Use wooden planks to create a rustic feature wall
Want to bring a farmhouse feel into your kitchen or living room, but don’t have exposed brick or beams to work with? No worries – these barnwood oak style planks will do the job! Simply peel away the double-sided adhesive, and stick your planks to the wall however you please.
Get 15 for £23.09 (were £25.64)

Before You Go

Suggest a correction
shoppingHome and GardenhomeInterior DesignDIY