Posters have been put up in local Oxfam shops stating that Stormzy is set to headline at Glastonbury in 2019.

Last weekend, reports suggested that the chart-topping grime star would be closing the show on the Pyramid Stage on the first night of next year’s festival.

Speculation began after a post from eFestivals’ admin, which stated that “a music biz newsheet” listed the rapper as the headliner for the Friday.