Posters have been put up in local Oxfam shops stating that Stormzy is set to headline at Glastonbury in 2019.
Last weekend, reports suggested that the chart-topping grime star would be closing the show on the Pyramid Stage on the first night of next year’s festival.
Speculation began after a post from eFestivals’ admin, which stated that “a music biz newsheet” listed the rapper as the headliner for the Friday.
The reports now appear to have been confirmed with festival-themed posters going up in the windows of Oxfam shops near Worthy Farm.
Another of the posters has also popped up in an Oxfam shop in London, which was then promptly shared on Twitter:
Emily Eavis, the festival’s organiser contributed to the rumours on Saturday saying that the headliner was “one of the most exciting acts in British music” and that the opportunity would give “him” the chance to become the “massive name they can be”.
Recent hints that the grime artist would be headlining come after Stormzy shared an image of a quote from Noel Gallagher in August, which declared that hip-hop didn’t have a place at the historic festival.
Stormzy is the recipient of two MOBO Awards, two BET Awards and two Brit Awards.
He is known to have been politically vocal in both is music, and in his live performances. When performing at the festival in 2017, he called for the government to be “held accountable” after Grenfell Tower fire; and he famously asked Theresa May “where’s the money for Grenfell?” in a surprise lyric in his Brit Awards performance this year.
This year, Stormzy launched a scholarship program in conjunction with Cambridge University to fund two black British undergraduates’ studies.
