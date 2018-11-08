Paul Bergen via Getty Images Grime artist Stormzy has revealed that Oxford University rejected his offer to fund a scholarship for black British students.

The grime artist, 25, told an audience at London’s Barbican Centre on Wednesday that Oxford bosses rejected a fund for four places over two years.

“We tried Oxford but they didn’t want to get involved,” Stormzy said, according to the Guardian.

Stormzy reached an agreement with Cambridge to fund two undergraduate places a year for two years, including a fund for maintenance. The first set of scholarships was awarded last month.

Oxford and Cambridge, known together as Oxbridge, have been accused of failing to ensure they are accessible to non-white applicants.

Latest figures showed the proportion of black and minority ethnic students among those from the UK was 17.9%.

However, it was revealed last year that some Oxbridge colleges did not admit a single black student.

David Lammy, the Tottenham Labour MP, said Oxford’s apparent rejection suggested the institution was “getting too big for its boots”.