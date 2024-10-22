Doctor Who Star Anita Dobson Teases Exciting Update On Character Mrs Flood

Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who. BBC Studios

If you can’t get enough of the Doctor Who character Mrs Flood, there are more twists and turns in store for you, according to Anita Dobson.

With the newest season expected to start in 2025, fans are hoping for more stories about the mysterious character Mrs Flood, and who she actually could be but thankfully, Anita has given some hints as to what’s ahead.

According to Radio Times, Anita spoke with fans at Film and Comic Con Cardiff this past weekend and said: “At the end of the next series, you will know everything about Mrs Flood.”

However, the star immediately contradicted herself and added a little more mystery, saying: “Even at the end of the next series... there’s a line that she says, and I thought, ‘That’s a little bit odd for her to say that at this point.’”

So... even when we think we know all there is to know, there is more ahead, it seems.

As if that wasn’t tantalising enough, showrunner Russell T Davies told SFX magazine: “I promise you next year, great answers... great solutions. Probably because she’s wearing white fur, people are going to think she’s [Time Lord companion] Romana, aren’t they?

“I promise you answers to that. Again, that’s gonna be next year.

“I cannot tell you how much joy and fun we had with this story. Anita Dobson – I’m laughing out loud! – Anita Dobson’s got the best stuff ever coming up. Glorious.”