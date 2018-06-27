Doctors Campaign To End Period Poverty In Hospitals By Introducing Free Sanitary Products

People in hospital should be provided with free sanitary products, according to The British Medical Association (BMA).

A motion calling for sanitary products to be available for in-patients in hospitals in a bid to end period poverty was passed at the BMA’s Annual Representative Meeting on Tuesday.

“It would be convenient if you could plan your period around your life, and around your treatment, but sadly this isn’t the case. Having sanitary products easily available in hospitals would save patients the embarrassment of being caught out at a time that is already stressful enough,” said Mita Dhullipala, BMA medical students committee co-chair.