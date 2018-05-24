Girlguiding Launches Period Poverty Badge And Pledges To Stamp Out Stigma

One in 10 girls in the UK has been unable to afford sanitary products and Girlguiding has pledged to raise awareness of this issue by launching a new period poverty badge.

Girlguides can now wear the badge to pledge their support for initiatives making sanitary products more accessible. The badge is also intended to end stigma around periods, so young women feel more able to talk about how menstruation is impacting their lives.

The badge comes after research from Plan UK in December 2017 found 49% of girls have missed an entire day of school because of their period, of which 59% have made up a lie or an alternate excuse.

The badge is part of a wider campaign by the organisation calling on the government to give dedicated funding for schools, colleges and universities to provide period products. Girlguiding also wants all schoolchildren - not just girls - to be taught about periods and puberty as part of the new relationships and sex education curriculum, to help tackle stigma.