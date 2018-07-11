Doctors should be paid salaries of “a million pounds” and people are afraid that the NHS will be privatised, locals in Birmingham have told HuffPost UK.

The NHS, and personal health concerns, came up often when people were asked what they cared about for HuffPost Listens, a project which saw our reporters go out in the city and listen to people.

Fears of too much investment being put into NHS management rather than the frontline, and doctors not being paid or supported enough, emerged through more than 100 interviews.

Joanna Watson felt the public is lucky that doctors make the “sacrifice” to take on their roles, when they “work for hours without food or water”.