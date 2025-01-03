The Adorable Reason Your Dog Sneezes While Playing With You

Gabriel Martin via Unsplash

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about what it really means when your cat slow-blinks at you, and why your dog actually chows down on your favourite slipper.

And now, it turns out there may be an adorable reason why your dog can’t stop sneezing when you play with them.

According to dog lovers at The Kennel Club, dogs can sometimes sneeze for reasons we recognise, like dust, pollen, or other irritants.

“But, unlike us, dogs also sneeze as a form of communication,” the Kennel Club continues.

Why do dogs sneeze when you play with them?

Per the publication, they do it to show they’re feeling playful and to keep the environment light (yes, really).

They might even do it for comic effect.

“These ‘play sneezes’ are often used during more lively play fights to show that they’re not being aggressive or threatening and are just having fun,” The Kennel Club states.

This, along with other body language signs ― like a wagging tail, pricked ears, and licking their lips ― proves any play fighting really is just for fun, dog experts reckon.

Still, vet publication Kinship says these “play sneezes” aren’t technically really sneezes, which are involuntary.

“The sneeze-like action so frequently observed in play is a bit more like a snort, though it is usually referred to as a sneeze (not quite accurate) or a play-sneeze (better, but still possibly confusing),” Dr Karen B London wrote.

That’s why play sneezes sound a little airier and lighter than the real deal.

Why did they choose sneezing?

We’re not sure ― in fact Kinship points out that the theory hasn’t been studied much, and is mostly only a trait dog behaviour experts have observed.

Still, they wouldn’t be the only canines to sneeze as a means of expression.

A 2017 study even found that some African wild dogs even seem to vote by sneezing.