All Dogs Who Believe In Democracy (Or Who Just Need A Walk) Head To Local Election Polls

Andrew Matthews - PA Images via Getty Images

Would it even be an election if there weren’t dogs at polling stations to accompany voters?

Well, yes it would – but it wouldn’t be anywhere near as fun.

As local election polls open on Thursday morning, voters wasted no time in grabbing their canine best mates and heading to the ballot box.

More than 8,000 council seats in England could change across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the nation’s largest towns and cities.

It is expected to be a real test of Rishi Sunak’s popularity among voters since he took his place in No.10 back in October.

It’s also the first time that anyone voting in person will be expected to bring photo ID, which critics think will end up disenfranchising significant portions of the population.

But, as the results won’t be announced until tomorrow, the main story of the day is: the dogs, and their democracy.

Blyton & Brontë would like to remind you that you now need photo ID to vote. #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/PSXuPsCVcM — Zara Farrar (@CreaFarrar) May 4, 2023

Albert and Louis refused to be disinfranchised and remembered their voter ID#DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/5HXOY6VKz4 — Balders (@Hello_Balders) May 4, 2023

First ones to vote this morning at our local polling station #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/hsdRdgPdoS — Mathew Seymour (@MathewSeymour) May 4, 2023

It’s my favourite # day again.

Ruby’s first time at #DogsAtPollingStations

She remembered her photo ID! pic.twitter.com/9RmGd6R1LC — Annette Hill (@familyhrguru) May 4, 2023

Nellie reminding you to vote today, and take your ID with you! 🐕🗳️



Find out where to vote at https://t.co/yU3mslCYCL#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/IOVASIABrw — Adam Mendum (@AdamMendum) May 4, 2023

Happy to be bombarded with pics of #dogsatpollingstations .. pic.twitter.com/Dg7PrQdtWI — Sima Kotecha (@sima_kotecha) May 4, 2023

Eva pup is very excited for her first #dogsatpollingstations moment. Remember to use your vote today if you have one! 🗳️#elections2023https://t.co/TdN43CAYF2 pic.twitter.com/wySftgobgL — Amy Mount (@ASmallAMount) May 4, 2023

My democracy dog Scout, hoping that you all vote today #dogsatpollingstations #sheffield pic.twitter.com/eiYJU2TMk0 — Ellie Lambert (@Digital_Ellie) May 4, 2023

Don't forget to exercise your humans to the polling station today and take ID too #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/C7dYWnarhF — Barney (@ablacktale) May 4, 2023

The early bird catches the worm #DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/PTOp7d8KAo — Poppy Marello (@poppymarello) May 4, 2023

We were 1st to vote 🗳️ at our polling station #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/Bs2pHBYkYz — Animal Star Awards (@animalstaruk) May 4, 2023

First to vote at our polling station this morning. My dog is veteran at voting.

He doesn't look happy in the pic as he has been told to stay still to pose. A second later his tail was back up as he could unfreeze 🙂#DogsAtPollingStations pic.twitter.com/pJJV5BCUlJ — Vimtotattoo 🇪🇺 🕯💙 😷🌟🐝🌻🇺🇦 (@Vimtotattoo) May 4, 2023

Not everyone managed to make it at the crack of dawn though...