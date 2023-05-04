All Dogs Who Believe In Democracy (Or Who Just Need A Walk) Head To Local Election Polls

Would it even be an election if there weren’t dogs at polling stations to accompany voters?
Well, yes it would – but it wouldn’t be anywhere near as fun.
As local election polls open on Thursday morning, voters wasted no time in grabbing their canine best mates and heading to the ballot box.
More than 8,000 council seats in England could change across 230 local authorities, ranging from small rural areas to some of the nation’s largest towns and cities.
It is expected to be a real test of Rishi Sunak’s popularity among voters since he took his place in No.10 back in October.
It’s also the first time that anyone voting in person will be expected to bring photo ID, which critics think will end up disenfranchising significant portions of the population.
But, as the results won’t be announced until tomorrow, the main story of the day is: the dogs, and their democracy.
Not everyone managed to make it at the crack of dawn though...