Surprise! Jared Leto dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld's giant cat. Sean Zanni via Getty Images

Jared Leto dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat was probably on no-one’s bingo card for 2023.

But, that’s precisely what happened during last night’s Met Gala, the largest night in fashion of the year.

Yes, there is very much an argument that the actor was more on trend than ever, considering the theme was ’Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ and the late designer’s cat Choupette is still perceived as a cultural icon.

Advertisement

But, sometimes you can’t communicate the magnitude of an outfit.

And so there was one particularly shocked face among the crowds when the actor first stepped onto the red carpet, covered head to toe in long white fur: an unsuspecting dog.

The best part of the Met Gala was this dogs reaction 😂pic.twitter.com/MxqHRDYLLZ — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) May 2, 2023

Although he was caught on camera for just a moment, that facial expression will live on for Twitter...

The camera person deserves a raise capturing the perfect moment 🤣 — Seeba (@seebamohan) May 2, 2023

Advertisement

He’s like: am I high ? WTF is this nightmare ? 😂😂 — Chris BLNS (@chris_blns) May 2, 2023

This dog is all of us. https://t.co/wn5NvDp2Vj — allimsayingis (@hellomotorbike) May 2, 2023

You and me both pal https://t.co/pM75ghOhqM — Gingrich Winnietoutcramer.jpg (@TheFlashGL) May 2, 2023

This can be an scene from The Office https://t.co/5X8x6JNayn — Jimmy Skywalker (@jimmyale17) May 2, 2023

Advertisement

The dog feeling defeated https://t.co/s67M1tMj7K — humkokya (@KareenaRawat3) May 2, 2023