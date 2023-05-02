In recent history, chart-topping singer and rapper Lil Nas X has gone all out when it comes to his Met Ball ensembles – but his 2023 offering is undoubtedly his most elaborate to date.

Lil Nas may have walked the red carpet in little more than a thong and some platform heels – but he was also completely covered head-to-toe in silver body paint and rhinestones.

Lil Nas X at the 2023 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty/Michael Buckner

As he made his way into the event, the Grammy winner struck a variety of theatrical poses showing off as much of his show-stopping look as possible.

Monday night’s event was themed around the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, with the Old Town Road star apparently trying to bring feline energy to the red carpet (like fellow guests Doja Cat and Jared Leto) with his own “modern version of a cat”.

So that's what would happen if the Tin Man from The Wizard Of Oz and the alien from The Shape Of Water crossed paths...? John Shearer via Getty Images

Lil Nas worked with pioneering makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath on his Met Gala look, who told Vogue that it took nine hours to get him red carpet-ready.

In fact, work apparently had to begin at nine in the morning to ensure there was enough time for the star to make it to the event looking as flawless as possible.

Mission accomplished, we reckon.

Nine hours of work went into making Lil Nas X red carpet ready John Shearer via Getty Images

After topping the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with his 2018 breakthrough moment Old Town Road, Lil Nas finally released his debut album Montero three years later.

The album was trailed by singles Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby, both of which caused quite the stir thanks to their controversial music videos.

