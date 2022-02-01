Doja Cat has announced she will no longer be performing at this year’s Brit Awards.

The Say So rapper and singer was one of several musicians confirmed to be taking to the stage during the ceremony next week, with Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz also on the bill.

Doja Cat Romain Maurice via Getty Images

However, with a week to go until the live show, Doja revealed she has pulled out of performing due to several positive cases of Covid-19 within her team.

“Unfortunately due to cases of Covid within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” she wrote on Twitter.

“My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and off stage) have tested positive for Covid. It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way.”

Doja added: “I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

The US star is up for two awards at this year’s Brits, including International Artist Of The Year, alongside Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Her SZA collaboration Kiss Me More is also in contention for Best International Song.

The news of her Brits cancellation comes amid unconfirmed reports in The Sun claiming that Adele had decided not to go ahead with a planned performance during the ceremony after postponing her Las Vegas residency.

A Brits spokesperson had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

Adele CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz are all leading the way when it comes to nominations at this year’s Brits, with four each.

All four are in the running for both British Album Of The Year and British Artist Of The Year, with Sam Fender also nominated in these two categories.