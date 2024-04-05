Doja Cat Has Spicy Reaction To Rumours That She Dissed Cardi B On New Track

Doja Cat at the premiere of The Book Of Clarence in January Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Doja Cat is clearing the air about her rumoured jabs at fellow rapper Cardi B.

After a track from the upcoming deluxe version of her Scarlet album leaked on the internet, many fans began speculating that the Agora Hills performer took a shot at Cardi in her lyrics.

In one snippet from her new rumoured song, Acknowledge Me, that’s been circulating on social media, Doja rapped: “You out here actin’ like you sniffin’ on some Carly Rae/ Cartier on you, but you walkin’ like you Cardi B.”

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner addressed the rumours on X while revealing one of her favourite songs from the new project.

“DISRESPECTFUL is one of my Top 3 [favourite tracks],” Doja wrote, prompting a fan to question: “OK, but which one did you whack Cardi B on?”

Doja quickly shut down the purported diss, writing back: “None of them get a fuckin life.”

Cardi B has not yet publicly addressed Doja’s statement.

Cardi B at Vanity Fair's Oscars party last month Lionel Hahn via Getty Images

Doja also responded to another fan who mistook the lyrics from Acknowledge Me as a nod to rapper Coi Leray.

“I have no idea what that means. Maybe I have the Coi Leray part wrong? Either way, walking like you’re Cardi B feels like props. We’ve seen Cardi walk… Mama’s bad,” the user wrote.

Clarifying her lyrics, Doja simply replied, “Carly Rae,” referring to the Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen.

Last week, the Woman star called out her fans for mocking the texture of her hair after she posted the cover art for her upcoming single, Masc, which features a close-up image of her natural hair, on social media.

Doja told her detractors to stop comparing her tight curl pattern, known as 4C hair, to “sheep and pubes and carpet and popcorn and shit like that,” according to footage shared by Pop Base on X.

“We got to move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow,” she said, adding, “I can’t tell you what to do. I’m not your fucking parents. I don’t want to say too much.”