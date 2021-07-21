When you’ve been married for almost 60 years, a new tie or pair of socks just isn’t going to cut it as a birthday gift – but we think Dolly Parton has cracked it.

At 75 years young, the country star proved she’s very much still got it when she gifted her husband of 57 years a very special birthday surprise.

And we don’t think he’ll be asking for the receipt.

Dolly slipped into a Playboy bunny suit to recreate the photo-shoot she did with the adult magazine way back in 1978 for her husband Carl Dean’s 79th birthday.

In a video message, the singer explained she would have liked to have graced the magazine this year to celebrate her own landmark birthday but it is no longer being printed – so she produced a homemade version instead.