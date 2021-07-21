When you’ve been married for almost 60 years, a new tie or pair of socks just isn’t going to cut it as a birthday gift – but we think Dolly Parton has cracked it.
At 75 years young, the country star proved she’s very much still got it when she gifted her husband of 57 years a very special birthday surprise.
And we don’t think he’ll be asking for the receipt.
Dolly slipped into a Playboy bunny suit to recreate the photo-shoot she did with the adult magazine way back in 1978 for her husband Carl Dean’s 79th birthday.
In a video message, the singer explained she would have liked to have graced the magazine this year to celebrate her own landmark birthday but it is no longer being printed – so she produced a homemade version instead.
In a video shared with her Instagram followers, the Jolene singer said: “Remember some time back I said I was going to pose on Playboy magazine when I’m 75? Well, I’m 75 and they don’t have a magazine anymore, but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.
“So I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy. He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.”
Dolly sat for a photo-shoot and had a new cover made to go alongside the original one.
Comparing the two, she said: “I was kind of a little butterball in that one, well I’m string cheese now. But he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese – I hope!”
Dolly included a picture of herself surprising her husband, though only showed the back of his head, seemingly a nod to their famously private marriage.
She captioned the post: “It’s always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl. Happy birthday my love!”
Happy birthday indeed.