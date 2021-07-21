ENTERTAINMENT
15 Celebs You Forgot Had Appeared On The Cover Of Playboy

Even Marge Simpson has stripped to her birthday suit for the iconic magazine.

Dolly Parton gifted her husband the ultimate birthday surprise for his 79th by slipping into a bunny outfit to recreate the Playboy cover she posed for 43 years ago.

The iconic magazine, founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953, published its last copy in 2020 and in the 67 years it was on the (top) shelf of newsstands the world over, it was graced by some of the world’s most famous women – and even a few men.

We all remember the likes of Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith staring out from the front pages, but what about Joan Collins? Or Charlize Theron? Even Marge Simpson got in on the act.

Here we take a look back at some of the stars we’d forgotten had graced the magazine’s iconic cover, starting with its very first cover star...

Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton

Joan Collins

Joan Collins

Madonna

Madonna

Sharon Stone

Sharon Stone

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Kate Moss

Kate Moss

Marge Simpson

Marge Simpson

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton

Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen

