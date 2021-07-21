15 Celebs You Forgot Had Appeared On The Cover Of Playboy

Dolly Parton gifted her husband the ultimate birthday surprise for his 79th by slipping into a bunny outfit to recreate the Playboy cover she posed for 43 years ago.

The iconic magazine, founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953, published its last copy in 2020 and in the 67 years it was on the (top) shelf of newsstands the world over, it was graced by some of the world’s most famous women – and even a few men.

We all remember the likes of Pamela Anderson and Anna Nicole Smith staring out from the front pages, but what about Joan Collins? Or Charlize Theron? Even Marge Simpson got in on the act.

Here we take a look back at some of the stars we’d forgotten had graced the magazine’s iconic cover, starting with its very first cover star...

Marilyn Monroe