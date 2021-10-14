For the last few days, you may well have spotted that Twitter users have been taking part in the “red flag” meme, sharing the phrases and behaviour patterns that set off alarm bells for them alongside a string of flag emojis.

Well, if you were planning to get in on the fun, we’d advise you not to bother. Because, as with most things in this life, Dolly Parton has already won it.

The country music legend made her contribution to the “red flag” meme on Wednesday night, throwing it right back to one of her signature hits.

“When her beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair,” she tweeted alongside a string of red flags, in a reference to the opening lyric of her classic track Jolene.