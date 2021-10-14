For the last few days, you may well have spotted that Twitter users have been taking part in the “red flag” meme, sharing the phrases and behaviour patterns that set off alarm bells for them alongside a string of flag emojis.
Well, if you were planning to get in on the fun, we’d advise you not to bother. Because, as with most things in this life, Dolly Parton has already won it.
The country music legend made her contribution to the “red flag” meme on Wednesday night, throwing it right back to one of her signature hits.
“When her beauty is beyond compare with flaming locks of auburn hair,” she tweeted alongside a string of red flags, in a reference to the opening lyric of her classic track Jolene.
Written solely by Dolly herself, Jolene was first released in 1973, and in the 48 years since it’s become a country music staple, with the singer claiming that it’s her most-covered track.
Among those famous covers is one by Lil Nas X, who performed the track in the Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier this year, and got the thumbs up from Dolly herself.
“I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song Jolene,” Dolly wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and the Old Town Road star. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good.
“Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honoured and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you Lil Nas X.”