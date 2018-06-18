Police Forces Warn Of Surge In Domestic Abuse During England World Cup Games

With the World Cup underway in Russia, police forces and victim support services across the UK are braced to deal with a rise in reports of domestic abuse.

In the run up to the tournament, police forces put out warnings to perpetrators that a zero tolerance stance will be taken, while pledging to take reports from victims seriously.

Research shows that incidents of domestic abuse rise when England play, whether they win or lose.

The most detailled research into the phenomenon was carried out by Lancaster University, whose researchers analysed figures from Lancashire Constabulary across three tournaments in 2002, 2006, and 2010.

The research found that incidents of domestic abuse rose by 38% when the England team lost and increased by 26% when England won or drew compared with days when there was no England match. Incidents of domestic abuse were also 11% higher the day after an England match.

West Mercia Police, which covers Herefordshire, Worcestershire and Shropshire, is one force that has launched a campaign with its partners including the region’s Women’s Aid to raise awareness as the World Cup begins.

Throughout the 2014 World Cup, West Mercia Police dealt with 506 domestic abuse crimes and West Mercia Women’s Aid reported that calls to their helpline increased by 11% in June 2014 compared to the previous month, and they were 15% higher than for June in the previous year.