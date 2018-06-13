Carl Court via Getty Images Police have confiscated the passports of hundreds of British football hooligans ahead of the World Cup; a fan wearing an England flag is pictured above during the UEFA Euro 2016 football tournament

More than 1,200 football hooligans have been barred from the World Cup after their passports were confiscated by the government. The Football Banning Orders Authority - part of the Home Office - ordered 1,312 “troublemakers with a history of football-related disorder” to surrender their passports to police by June 5 to prevent them from flying to Russia for the tournament. As of Wednesday, police forces in England and Wales had accounted for 1,254 passports – 96% of those belonging to fans currently subject to banning orders which stop them attending matches. “Police will continue to root out the small number of outstanding passports throughout the tournament,” the Home Office said, adding that forces had carried out “enforcement action” against banned individuals who failed to surrender their documents.

Police will hold the travel documents until the World Cup final on 15 July. The World Cup starts Thursday with a match between the host country and Saudi Arabia. England’s first match is against Tunisia on 18 June, before they face Panama six days later. Football-related arrests have fallen to an all-time low since the introduction of football banning orders in 2000, the Home Office said. The orders are imposed by courts and can last for up to 10 years. Breaching the ban is a criminal offence and can result in a fine of up to £5,000 and a six-month prison sentence. In addition to the banning orders, police will be deployed at major UK ports during the World Cup to stop “known troublemakers” from travelling to Russia before and during the tournament, the Home Office said. A UK policing delegation will also travel to Russia, at the host country’s request, to work with local police to ensure a “safe and trouble-free tournament for England fans”. Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd said the World Cup was “no place for violence or disorder” and credited the UK’s “unique” football banning orders for giving authorities the power to stop troublemakers from offending further. “The UK’s system of football banning orders is unique and means that people intent on causing trouble in Russia will instead be staying at home,” he said. “I’m grateful to police forces for taking the necessary enforcement action to ensure that these thugs won’t be able to ruin the tournament for real fans.”

Alex Livesey via Getty Images Russian football fans clash with England supporters at Stade Velodrome in Marseille in June 2016