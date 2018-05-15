Boris Johnson has said English football fans will have to rely on Russian “honour” to ensure their safety at the football World Cup.

The foreign secretary said the government was “not actively trying to dissuade” fans from travelling to the tournament that begins in June.

But amid concerns about violence, he told MPs in the Commons on Tuesday: “It is up to the Russians. It is on their honour to guarantee the safety not just of British fans but of fans from around the world.”