If you happened to watch the France vs Australia World Cup game at the weekend then you probably witnessed some history being made.

France’s 2-1 win was thanks to the referee’s decision to award two penalties using an all-new technology known as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

While tennis, cricket and rugby fans will already know this technology well as Hawkeye, or the Television Match Official (TMO) this is the first time in history that football has finally allowed the feature to be used during a major tournament.

To help cut through the noise and the controversy surrounding it here’s our simple explainer of what VAR is, what the rules are and how it works.

What is VAR?

VAR is a new video refereeing system for football that will provide refereeing support for all 64 games of the 2018 World Cup.