Dominic Grieve Demands Transparency On PM's Brexit Deal 'Explainer'

Now, the former attorney general wants urgent reassurances that any explainer includes a full comparison with the deal the UK currently has as a member of the European Union.

The guidance would tell people “what it means for the public, comparing it to no-deal, but not to our current deal”, according to the plan.

The Tory MP, and Remainer rebel ringleader, has written to head of the civil service Mark Sedwill after a leaked draft PR plan suggested an “explainer” published by the government would mask differences and play down any hit to the economy.

The Brexit deal Theresa May strikes with the EU must be openly compared to the terms the UK has with Brussels now, Dominic Grieve has said.

Grieve argues that withholding information would undermine Parliament, as MPs – who will take part in a crunch vote on the deal – cannot make a fully-informed decision about whether or not it would be good for the country.

Going further, Grieve, who supports the People’s Vote campaign to secure a second referendum, also demands the Treasury reveal costings, forecasts and impact assessments of the withdrawal agreement.

The letter to Sedwill says it is “of concern that the Cabinet Office seems to be under instruction to keep from the public and from Parliament any ability to make a comparison between the deal and the arrangements we already have”.

It goes on: “It is clearly both partial and insufficient to compare this merely against a situation in which there were ‘no deal’.

“It is a political choice by the government that Parliament should apparently be forced to choose between a ‘deal’ and ‘no deal’. There are perfectly valid arguments that this is a false choice and undermines the sovereignty of Parliament to make its own decision on the correct way forward.

“The choice the country faces is fundamental to our future and should be made in a transparent way with access to all the necessary information. Parliament has to be involved and to fulfil that role Parliamentarians must have in front of them all of the possible information. To offer us anything else cannot meet that criteria.”

Some Tory Remainers, such as Nicky Morgan and Antoinette Sandbach, could rebel against the government

Under the PR plan, it was said that a vote on the deal could take place in November, but it is unclear when the UK and EU will conclude negotiations.

The Labour Party looks set to vote down the deal as it is unlikely it will meet the key “six tests” Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has set.

Some MPs, such as Caroline Flint, Lisa Nandy and Gareth Snell have hinted that they could vote with the government, however, depending on what terms May has secured.

HuffPost UK has contacted the government for comment on Grieve’s letter.

