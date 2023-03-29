Dominic Raab Left Red-Faced After Getting Paul O'Grady's Name Wrong

Dominic Raab was filling in for Rishi Sunak at PMQs. Yui Mok via PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Raab was left embarrassed after getting Paul O’Grady’s name wrong in the House of Commons.

The deputy prime minister was attempting to pay tribute to the late comedian, who died last night, when he called him “Paul Grayson”.

Raab’s gaffe came in response to a question by Labour MP Chris Bryant, who said: “Paul O’Grady campaigned acerbically and hilariously for elderly people, for care workers, against oppression of every kind.

“Isn’t it time we in this country celebrated our naughty, hilarious drag queens and comics of every kind who inspire us to be a better and more generous nation?”

He said: “I totally agree with him and Paul Grayson was an incredible comic.”

Raab eventually corrected himself after after several MPs pointed out his error.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner had earlier paid her own tribute to O’Grady, who came from Merseyside.

She said: “I’m sure the whole house will join with me in paying tribute to Paul O’Grady after his sad death was announced today.

