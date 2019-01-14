Dominic Raab Says Tories Must Appeal To 'Economic Little Guy' In Apparent Leadership Pitch

But it was Raab who appeared to make the more direct pitch to the Tory leadership selectorate, outlining a policy shopping list including tax cuts and measures to tackle “rigged markets” to win over young Labour voters.

“In retrospect if I had my time again I might have done things differently,” the former foreign secretary said.

Meanwhile, in an hour-long phone-in on LBC radio, Johnson admitted he has had second thoughts about pulling out of the race for the Tory leadership in 2016 and suggested he had also backed a no-confidence vote in the PM last month.

Following a Westminster speech, Raab sidestepped questions about whether he wanted to be leader, saying only “I don’t get drawn into all of that” and insisting it was time to “move on” from last month’s failed coup attempt against May, which he backed.

With the prime minister’s fate looking uncertain as she faces a potentially record-breaking Commons defeat on her EU withdrawal deal on Tuesday, Raab and potential leadership rival Boris Johnson both raised eyebrows with high-profile public interventions on Monday.

Tory leadership hopeful Dominic Raab has said his party should make capitalism “work for the economic little guy” by making consumers “king”, in a thinly-veiled pitch for Theresa May’s job.

Throwing red meat to his party, the ex-Brexit secretary called for a tax cut through raising the national insurance contribution threshold to £11,850, saving someone earning £15,000 a total of £412 a year.

He also called for a harder Brexit deal to make Britain “buccaneering free traders” around the world, which he said would help the small firms that have created 72% of private sector jobs since 2010, even if big businesses want to maintain close ties to the EU.

And despite insisting he was “not in the business of bashing big business”, Raab said Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour had correctly diagnosed the UK’s problem with “crony capitalism”.

But rather than using the “big clunking fist” of state intervention to tackle it, the Tories should boost competition and ensure the “consumer is king”, Raab told the Centre for Policy Studies event.

He said the Tories should model reforms on the approach taken by Which? magazine and the MoneySupermarket website to boost transparency and consumer clout.

This would include making energy giants and mobile phone providers offer a clearer breakdown of the costs of consumer bills to better enable switching, boost transparency and encourage new entrants to the markets.

The competition regulator should also be given the power to issue “Anti-Competitive Behaviour Orders, or ACBOs, against firms ripping off consumers, with large fines for breach”, Raab said.

Meanwhile, the former frontbencher said shareholders should be given powers to sack underperforming bosses and to set executive pay to end “extortionate rewards for executive failure, from RBS boss Fred Goodwin to the former owner of BHS Sir Philip Green”.

He added: “Brexit will bring enormous opportunities that we must grasp.

“And that spirit of renewal must also galvanise us to address our many homegrown challenges around an authentic and credible policy agenda.

“One which never forgets that the central, driving, purpose of the enterprise economy – and capitalism itself – is that it serves the interests of ordinary people far better than any alternative system.

“It does that by standing on the side of small businesses, the shareholder, the worker and the consumer.

“That’s how we can deliver a better Brexit.”