Dominic Raab Won't Let 'Terrorists Win' In The Battle To Protect MPs

Dominic Raab said on Monday that “we don’t want the terrorists to win” when discussing increasing protection around MPs.

A national conversation about how to look after MPs started after Sir David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday, only five years after Jo Cox was murdered.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Raab explained: ”We need to respond to it, we need to make sure we are doing everything we can, we need to make sure we are doing that due diligence on everything.

“At the end of the day my feeling is, and it’s a personal one, is that we mustn’t let those who attack our democracy, who want to threaten us, who want to stop us talking to constituents and serving our communities.

“We can’t allow them to win, so yes to taking proportionate mitigation for the risks we take.

“But no to gifting those who want to paralyse our democracy.

“That can’t be right – that cannot be the outcome of this appallingly tragic case, the second in just a few years.”

His comments followed news that someone has been arrested after sending a death threat to Chris Bryant, Labour MP.

Raab also revealed that he had personally received death threats and warnings about an acid attack in recent years, too.