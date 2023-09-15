Donald Glover's Star Wars Project Just Confirmed This Huge Change

Donald Glover’s return as Star Wars favourite Lando Calrissian is set to take place on the big screen.

During Thursday’s episode of the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Stephen Glover said that he and his brother’s Lando project is now being developed as a Lucasfilm movie instead of a Disney+ series, as was first announced back in 2020. Lucasfilm later confirmed the change to Variety.

Stephen Glover, who was previously a writer on FX’s Atlanta, didn’t have many details to share about Lando, which is on pause amid the writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pivot from TV to film happened when the brothers took over as writers from Justin Simien, who just worked with Disney on this summer’s Haunted Mansion.

Donald Glover attends GQ's Global Creativity Awards on April 6. Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Donald Glover first played Calrissian, a space smuggler turned space baron, in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Despite the film’s relatively lacklustre box office performance, the beloved character got greenlit for a TV series soon after.

Billy Dee Williams originated Calrissian in 1980′s The Empire Strikes Back, before returning to play him in 1983′s Return of the Jedi. Decades later, he reprised the role for 2019′s The Rise of Skywalker.

Earlier this year, Donald Glover told GQ he was making sure his next Calrissian-related project gets done the right way.