3 Eyebrow-Raising Details From Donald Trump's Booking In Georgia

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after being booked at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Donald Trump finally had his mug shot taken on Thursday on his fourth set of criminal charges – but there were a few other details in his booking which also caught the public’s eye.

The former US president just surrendered to arrest in Georgia, where he was indicted on 13 felony charges for trying to overturn his election loss in the state.

Advertisement

He has already been criminally charged, twice at the federal level and once in New York, over separate cases but it was his arrest in Georgia which has caught the public’s attention the most.

Not only was it the first time a mugshot was taken of him, but it also gave people a chance to see Trump sees himself, as he had describe his physical appearance for the jail’s online system.

Only, users on X platform (aka Twitter) think he may have been a little... inaccurate.

After all, prisons do not use a full measurement process when someone is first charged – but social media wasn’t afraid to call Trump out.

NEW: Twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted, one-term, former President Donald J. Trump has now been booked at the Fulton County Jail. pic.twitter.com/dRnwYwX5LU — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) August 24, 2023

Advertisement

1. Height: 6ft 3inches

Trump has long claimed to be 6ft 3. Unfortunately, X users rolled out the receipts, and showed him standing next to world leaders, like Canada’s Justin Trudeau who is 6ft 2... and taller than Trump.

2. Weight: 215lbs

Trump has interesting form when it comes to declaring his own weight.

He claimed to be 239lbs in 2018, then in 2020, his physician Dr Sean Conley listed Trump as 244lbs.

The former US president allegedly told New York officers he weighs 240lbs in April this year.

So that means he now thinks he has lost two stone in four months. And, to be 215lbs at 6ft 3 would put his physique on par with NBA and NFL athletes who are in their prime.

No wonder CNN anchor Jake Tapper responded with: “Wait, wait, what?” when his booking details were revealed.

"Wait wait WHAT?"



— CNN's @jaketapper reacting to a read that Trump self-reported his weight as 215 pounds pic.twitter.com/s6qIpAhnCr — The Recount (@therecount) August 24, 2023

Advertisement

3. Hair colour: Blonde or strawberry

Strawberry blonde is one of those hair colours few people seem to be able to agree on, but it’s generally seen as a shade between blonde and ginger – a warm blonde, perhaps.

But, the former US president’s locks have long been divisive, and he is known to dye it, meaning it has presented as a variety of different colours over the years.

Actor Helen Mirren did once compare it to an Aperol Spritz back in 2015, only for the former US president to go grey in March 2020 after decades of being an off-yellow sort of colour – but he could be described as having mousy-brown hair for much of his youth.

Anyway, this is Trump’s mug shot, where his hair looks blonder than it has in the past. And while this claim was also met with incredulity from social media, you can make up your mind for yourself...

Ex-US President Donald Trump's long-awaited mug shot. Handout via Getty Images