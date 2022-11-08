Donald Trump Teases 'Big Announcement' On November 15

Donald Trump told a crowd in Ohio Monday night that he’ll be making a “big announcement” on November 15, following hints in recent weeks that he’s planning to run for president again.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said to loud cheers at the rally for Ohio GOP Senate candidate JD Vance. “We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow.”

Trump has been floating the idea of running again, saying last week that he would “very, very, very probably” run after losing reelection to President Joe Biden two years ago.

Trump considered announcing his run for president at the rally Monday night, according to The Washington Post, which prompted “a chain of phone calls from party leaders who have tried for months to keep Trump from announcing until after the midterms.”

But Trump has reportedly grown restless seeing potential rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis increasingly getting buzz and praise and is eager to discourage others from running.

Coincidentally or not, November 15 is also a big day for Trump’s onetime vice president, Mike Pence, who became a target of the president’s ire when he refused to upend the certification of the electoral college results for Biden on January 6, 2020. November 15 is the day that Pence’s memoir, “So Help Me God,” goes on sale.