Donald Trump Arrives At Chequers For Face-Off With Theresa May

The US President has arrived at the Prime Minister’s country residence for what is likely to be a tense meeting following his incendiary comments on Brexit, the London Mayor, and Boris Johnson, which were published late on Thursday in The Sun newspaper.

The interview was published just as Trump attended a black tie gala at Blenheim Palace with Theresa May. Trump warned that May’s “soft” Brexit plan would “kill” any future US trade deal, and said that Britain remaining so closely aligned to the European Union would undermine a UK-US trade pact – which is seen as one of the biggest prizes after quitting the bloc.