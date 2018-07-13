Donald Trump Arrives At Windsor Castle For Tea With The Queen

US President Donald Trump has arrived at Windsor Castle for tea with the Queen.

The controversial American leader and the First Lady were treated to a Guard of Honour as they arrived at the historic royal residence in Berkshire, which is the Queen’s favourite home.

Trump did not bow as he shook hands briefly with the Queen on the dais, and First Lady Melania Trump did not curtsy as she shook the head of state’s white gloved hand.

The monarch smiled broadly and shared a few words with the Trumps before indicating they should stand either side of her for the military band’s rendition of the American national anthem.

Trump and the First Lady spent a total of 57 minutes with the Queen at the castle, and 47 of those minutes inside the monarch’s favourite residence. The Trumps stayed 17 minutes longer than their expected departure time.

Trump has spoken at length of his admiration for the Queen, most recently in his interview with the Sun on Thursday, in which he called her a “tremendous woman”.

He told the paper: “If you think of it, for so many years she has represented her country, she has really never made a mistake. You don’t see, like, anything embarrassing. She is just an incredible woman.

“My wife is a tremendous fan of hers. She has got a great and beautiful grace about her.”