Donald Trump Being Tormented By A Fly Provokes Gleefully Nasty Buzz

A fly annoying Donald Trump at a Wisconsin rally on Sunday prompted an odd digression from the Republican nominee and wiseacre comments from people on social media.
“I don’t like flies,” the former president said as he tried to shoo one away. “Get out of here, fly. Never been a big fan of flies. You don’t mind my bringing that up, do you? Anyway, this is a very aggressive sucker, this one. This one in particular is very aggressive. Like I’m gonna be aggressive for our country.”
Trump’s encounter of course reminded folks of the fly that parked on Mike Pence’s head in a 2020 vice presidential debate against Trump’s now-presidential opponent, Kamala Harris.
But it mostly prompted snark.
