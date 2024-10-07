PoliticsDonald TrumpMike Pencefly

Donald Trump Being Tormented By A Fly Provokes Gleefully Nasty Buzz

"This is a very aggressive sucker," the Republican nominee told a Wisconsin rally.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

A fly annoying Donald Trump at a Wisconsin rally on Sunday prompted an odd digression from the Republican nominee and wiseacre comments from people on social media.

“I don’t like flies,” the former president said as he tried to shoo one away. “Get out of here, fly. Never been a big fan of flies. You don’t mind my bringing that up, do you? Anyway, this is a very aggressive sucker, this one. This one in particular is very aggressive. Like I’m gonna be aggressive for our country.”

Trump: I don’t like flies. Get out of here fly. This is a very aggressive sucker. Like I’m going to be aggressive for our county pic.twitter.com/JTiiJHWsoz

— Acyn (@Acyn) October 6, 2024

Trump’s encounter of course reminded folks of the fly that parked on Mike Pence’s head in a 2020 vice presidential debate against Trump’s now-presidential opponent, Kamala Harris.

But it mostly prompted snark.

Check out the responses on X:

Trump knows even the flies have endorsed Kamala pic.twitter.com/LHgsbeWeNc

— Sure Rants-Alot (@voxrob) October 6, 2024

He's the best fly, the biggest fly, ever to run for president. Lord of the Flies, even!

— MistSandGrass (@Mistsandgrass) October 7, 2024

Mike Pence's fly has returned! The fly can smell his BS.

— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 6, 2024

Did he just compare himself to a fly? How is this person running for president of the United States 🤦🏾♂️

— 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) October 6, 2024

ORANGE ALERT:
Unhinged & delusional senior citizen from Florida with 34 felony convictions wandering the halls, ass hanging from the back of his gown, spreading lies about hurricane assistance, blaming immigrants for everything, and whining incoherently about flies.

— Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) October 6, 2024

More gimmicks and showmanship to distract from his lack of substantive policy. Under his watch, we saw rising unemployment, unchecked inflation, and a pandemic response that left hundreds of thousands of Americans dead unnecessarily. His version of “aggression” led to political…

— Feed Flux (@feedfluxdigital) October 6, 2024

Literally no higher brain function, is there... just whatever happens to be going on around him, whatever pops into his head.

— Michael VanDeMar (@mvandemar) October 6, 2024

What in the heck do flies have to do with running our country? FFS😒🤨

— CinnamonAndSpice (@CinnamonWSpice) October 6, 2024

Reminds me of the “Exorcist” and “Amityville Horror.” Hmmmm…..

— B.Rose (@BRose1592515) October 6, 2024

Tell him Joe, Kamala and Mike sent him!! pic.twitter.com/Q3at91D10V

— Wendy🇺🇲🦅 is PRO CHOICEⓂ️Ⓜ️ #MeidasMighty OG (@Meidas_Wendy) October 6, 2024

“You tried to get my friend hanged!” - Fly pic.twitter.com/FA8zGopcGS

— ᴜᴋ1ʟʟᴇᴅᴍʏꜰ4ᴛʜ3ʀ (@pr3p4r32d13) October 6, 2024
