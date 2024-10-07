Elon Musk's Unhinged Appearance At Trump Rally Gets Mocked In Memes

Elon Musk is getting roasted for his over-the-top appearance at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.
The tech billionaire seemed overjoyed to be with the Republican presidential candidate during his return to the site of his July assassination attempt, where Musk was photographed jumping for joy while behind Trump on stage.
But people on X, Musk’s own social media platform, couldn’t help but cringe at his exuberance, taking to the site formerly known as Twitter to mock his right-wing cheerleading routine.
Many pointed out how Trump was giving Musk some serious side-eye as he bounced up and down on stage.
Others compared the Tesla CEO to a rambunctious child out past his bedtime.
And people weren’t ignoring Musk’s awkward address to the crowd, where he proclaimed himself “Dark MAGA” and condemned the possibility of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris getting elected.
Musk publicly announced he was backing Trump back in July after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate against his two-time rival, but the businessman reportedly began funnelling millions into Trump’s campaign through a super PAC months prior.
It appears that Musk’s endorsement was one of his more sound investments as of late. (Last month, it was reported that X’s value had plummeted nearly 72% since his 2022 acquisition of the company.)
In August, Trump said he plans to offer Musk a cabinet position if elected.
Check out all the best reactions to Musk’s rally appearance right here: