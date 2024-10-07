Elon Musk's Unhinged Appearance At Trump Rally Gets Mocked In Memes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (R) jumps on stage as he joins former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at site of his first assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania on October 5, 2024. JIM WATSON via Getty Images

Elon Musk is getting roasted for his over-the-top appearance at Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The tech billionaire seemed overjoyed to be with the Republican presidential candidate during his return to the site of his July assassination attempt, where Musk was photographed jumping for joy while behind Trump on stage.

But people on X, Musk’s own social media platform, couldn’t help but cringe at his exuberance, taking to the site formerly known as Twitter to mock his right-wing cheerleading routine.

Many pointed out how Trump was giving Musk some serious side-eye as he bounced up and down on stage.

Even Trump thinks Leon is a weirdo. pic.twitter.com/abrHU6Koup — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2024

Others compared the Tesla CEO to a rambunctious child out past his bedtime.

And people weren’t ignoring Musk’s awkward address to the crowd, where he proclaimed himself “Dark MAGA” and condemned the possibility of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris getting elected.

Musk publicly announced he was backing Trump back in July after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate against his two-time rival, but the businessman reportedly began funnelling millions into Trump’s campaign through a super PAC months prior.

It appears that Musk’s endorsement was one of his more sound investments as of late. (Last month, it was reported that X’s value had plummeted nearly 72% since his 2022 acquisition of the company.)

In August, Trump said he plans to offer Musk a cabinet position if elected.

Check out all the best reactions to Musk’s rally appearance right here:

No matter where he goes, he always acts like a kid trying to impress the adults at a party. https://t.co/a3ZkwKjlj1 — Jamie (@smokeismedicine) October 6, 2024

The writers could have picked someone a little less on-the-nose to play the billionaire fascist https://t.co/QGP97Q4wHY pic.twitter.com/EhE1jFZ9H5 — chyea ok (@chyeaok) October 6, 2024

tfw you have acquired another idiot son https://t.co/E3tTVBBCXb pic.twitter.com/sBS2Eu29n9 — Alex Shephard (@alex_shephard) October 6, 2024

Walking around the bar making sure everyone has seen this photo pic.twitter.com/w8gukNflW6 — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 6, 2024

If Trump loses this election, I will look back fondly on this as the moment that sealed his fate pic.twitter.com/LHavzvsMt4 — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) October 6, 2024