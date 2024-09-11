Elon Musk Faces Backlash Over Alarming Response To Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

X owner Elon Musk’s reaction to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the US presidential race has not gone down well.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Musk – who has voiced support for former president Donald Trump in the upcoming election – responded to the Grammy winner’s Instagram post in which she spoke out in favour of Harris.
“I’m voting for [Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” the I Knew You Were Trouble singer wrote. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”
Taylor added that she was “so heartened and impressed” by Harris choosing Tim Walz as her running mate, celebrating him for “standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.
She then signed off her post as a “childless cat lady”, referencing Trump’s running mate JD Vance’s now-infamous past comments about female Democrats.
Following this, Musk wrote on X (the website he renamed from Twitter after acquiring it in 2022): “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”
It’s fair to say that Musk’s remarks have not gone down well, with some going as far as suggesting his comments border on “harassment” of the chart-topping musician:
In her Instagram post, Taylor also spoke about Trump sharing AI-generated images of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” tees earlier in the election run.
“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”