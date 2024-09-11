Elon Musk Faces Backlash Over Alarming Response To Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement

Elon Musk and Taylor Swift Julia Nikhinson/AP Photo/Scott A Garfitt/Invision

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Musk – who has voiced support for former president Donald Trump in the upcoming election – responded to the Grammy winner’s Instagram post in which she spoke out in favour of Harris.

“I’m voting for [Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” the I Knew You Were Trouble singer wrote. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

Taylor added that she was “so heartened and impressed” by Harris choosing Tim Walz as her running mate, celebrating him for “standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades”.

She then signed off her post as a “childless cat lady”, referencing Trump’s running mate JD Vance’s now-infamous past comments about female Democrats.

Following this, Musk wrote on X (the website he renamed from Twitter after acquiring it in 2022): “Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

It’s fair to say that Musk’s remarks have not gone down well, with some going as far as suggesting his comments border on “harassment” of the chart-topping musician:

Republicans:

We’re not weird! Stop calling us weird!



Also republicans: https://t.co/vKc0Ll5EZe — ryan (@OhItsRyan) September 11, 2024

What a fucking weird thing to say fucking gross man https://t.co/pNcD6xbWAz — favian✨ (@cumminsunset) September 11, 2024

imagine posting "i'm an educated voter, here are my findings, now go educate yourselves to make an informed choice" and suddenly elon musk is saying he wants to impregnate you. disgusting — taylor (@wishescametrue) September 11, 2024

Taylor Swift signed her endorsement of Kamala Harris with "Childless Cat Lady."



In response, Elon Musk tweeted that he wanted to impregnate her.



This might genuinely be the worst thing he has ever tweeted. Just a disgusting pig with zero respect for women. pic.twitter.com/AutIHoYjlM — Jeff Michael (@ZeoVGM) September 11, 2024

Elon is such a fucking creep. Go take care of your own children and keep Taylor’s name out of your fucking mouth https://t.co/Jgao4MG6uJ — lauren (@c0smid) September 11, 2024

that elon post about taylor swift is absolutely vile brother. i don’t get surprised by what he says online anymore but my god that’s such an insane and telling way to talk about a woman — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) September 11, 2024

is elon musk just openly sexually harassing taylor swift pic.twitter.com/x7D0pwNGS0 — R🔅x 🇵🇸 (Sun Cult Priestess) 🍾🌸🏳️🌈 (@Staroxvia) September 11, 2024

is this not sexual harassment? https://t.co/VwfqhQxyMh — Pocket (@islandthembo) September 11, 2024

No one has ever been as divorced as Elon Musk offering to impregnate Taylor Swift. Fucking weirdo. pic.twitter.com/BNeCGRIBq1 — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 11, 2024

Have you thought about being less divorced? — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) September 11, 2024

Sir you have reached unseen levels of divorced. No one has ever been more divorced than you in this moment. — Tim Onion (@oneunderscore__) September 11, 2024

This is what you post when you have 197 Million followers? Harris won the debate tonight, and now you want to give a child to Taylor Swift, who has no interest in you. Is that some sort of alpha male dominance thing to make you feel powerful and virile? Is it working?? — soulconnect (@soulconnect4) September 11, 2024

STAY AWAY FROM HER pic.twitter.com/H0KFY7P0wx — PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) September 11, 2024

Taylor and Kelce reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/otS2L6VZ8t — Dan Nouement (@nomanautomata) September 11, 2024

Elon Musk responds to Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris by vowing to impregnate Swift because he's that fucking creepy, and we are living in a broken holosuite. https://t.co/iISnGKEmmc — Puff the Magic Hater (@MsKellyMHayes) September 11, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted Taylor Swift’s representatives for comment.

In her Instagram post, Taylor also spoke about Trump sharing AI-generated images of women wearing “Swifties for Trump” tees earlier in the election run.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”