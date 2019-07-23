Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson And Says He'll Be A 'Great' Prime Minister

Donald Trump has backed Boris Johnson to be a “great” prime minister. But the US president made a characteristic mistake in describing Johnson as the new PM, despite Theresa May having around 24 hours to go in Downing Street before she formally resigned to the Queen. Johnson will take over on Wednesday afternoon after defeating Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership race, in a landslide victory. In what will be a controversial endorsement after the result was announced on Tuesday, Trump tweeted: “Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2019

SNP MP Mhairi Black said Trump’s tweet was evidence of “racists supporting racists”. And senior Labour MP Jon Trickett suggested Trump’s endorsement proved that Johnson would make a bad PM.

Racists supporting racists. https://t.co/PmeMB5SkY9 — Mhairi Black MP 🏳️‍🌈 (@MhairiBlack) July 23, 2019

This tweet tells us all we need to know about the new PM. More than all of Boris Johnson’s verbiage added together https://t.co/oHExYeIDBA — Jon Trickett (@jon_trickett) July 23, 2019

The shadow cabinet office minister said: “This tweet tells us all we need to know about the new PM. More than all of Boris Johnson’s verbiage added together”. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, meanwhile congratulated Johnson on becoming prime minister of the United “Kingston”.

Congratulations @BorisJohnson on becoming the next Prime Minister of the United Kingston. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2019