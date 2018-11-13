Donald Trump Brings Up Second World War In Bizarre Ongoing Spat With France

Donald Trump has once again accused France of wanting to build a European army to protect itself from the USA after apparently misunderstanding Emmanuel Macron for the second time in less than a week.

The US President claimed his French counterpart had suggesting building a European Army “to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia”.

He added: “But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France?

“They were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along. Pay for NATO or not!”