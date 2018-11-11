French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned nationalism as a “betrayal of patriotism” in an address to world leaders who gathered in Paris for Armistice commemorations on Sunday.

With US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sitting just a few feet away, Macron denounced those who evoke nationalist sentiment to disadvantage others.

“Patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism: nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism,” Macron said in a 20-minute address delivered from under the Arc de Triomphe to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

“By pursuing our own interests first, with no regard to others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds most precious, that which gives it life and makes it great: its moral values.”

Trump has pursued ‘America First’ policies since entering the White House and in the run-up to the congressional elections this month declared himself a “nationalist”.

There was no immediate response from either the White House or the Kremlin to Macron’s comments.