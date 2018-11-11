Theresa May And Jeremy Corbyn Lay Wreaths With German President To Mark Armistice Day Centenary

Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May have laid poppy wreaths at the Cenotaph as part of tributes to the nation’s war dead on the centenary of the Armistice. The event marks 100 years since the signing of the treaty which ended the battle on the Western Front of the First World War at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The Prince of Wales led the Royal Family’s tributes, as the Queen looked on from a nearby balcony, by laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother for the second year in a row. An equerry laid a wreath on behalf of the Duke of Edinburgh. The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, also laid a wreath on behalf of the German people. It is the first time since the Cenotaph was inaugurated in 1920 that a representative of the country has taken part in the UK’s national service of remembrance.

PA Wire/PA Images Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May lay wreaths during the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony.

President Steinmeier’s presence was a symbol of the friendship that exists between the two countries today, a representative of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said. The Prime Minister and Labour leader laid wreaths at the foot of the Whitehall memorial, along with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow. The Queen viewed the service from the balcony of the nearby Foreign and Commonwealth Office, although Prince Philip was absent – one of the few times he has missed the occasion. He was previously unable to attend in 1956, 1964, 1968 and 1999, a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said. The Monarch was flanked by the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge – while the Duchess of Sussex, the Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence stood on neighbouring balconies. The Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Kent and Prince Michael of Kent all laid tributes to Britain’s veterans.

The traditional two minutes’ silence was held at 11 o’clock and was marked by the chiming of Big Ben – despite the ongoing renovations to the clock tower. The 13.7 tonne bell has been silent since August 2017 since works began, except for ringing in New Year 2018. It has been fitted with a custom-built electronic mechanism built to power the 200kg striking hammer to ensure it can still sound for important national events while the clockwork undergoes vital repairs. The end of the silence was marked by cannon fire and The Last Post sounded by the Buglers of the Royal Marines before the wreaths were laid. Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said: “On the centenary of the Armistice, we will come together as a nation to stand in silence and honour the fallen of all conflicts. “Over the past four years, we have told the story of the First World War and the unique generation who served so bravely and made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Today, we will also give thanks for all those that returned and the peace they fought so hard for.”

