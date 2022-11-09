Trump Shares How Much Credit He Think He's Due If Republicans Succeed In Midterms

Former President Donald Trump backed more than 330 candidates in the run-up to the Midterms The Washington Post via Getty Images

Donald Trump had an interesting view on how much he is responsible for the performance of the Republican Party in the US Midterms last night.

As the votes for the two Houses – Congress and Senate – are still being counted, it looks like the so-called red wave of elected Republican seats has just turned into a red whimper.

Despite playing a huge part in the Republican campaigns, the former president seemed to suggest US TV channel News Nation that he was only responsible for any success – not electoral failures.

Shortly before the votes started being counted, the host asked: “You’ve endorsed more than 330 candidates this election cycle.

“Tonight, win or lose, the results for Republicans – how much of that will be because of Donald Trump?”

He replied: “Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit.

“If they lose, I should not be blamed at all, OK?”

Slightly smiling, he added: “But it will probably be just the opposite.

“When they win, I think they’ll do very well, I’ll probably be given very little credit, even though in many cases I told people to run, and they ran, and they turned out to be very good candidates.”

“Usually, when they do well, I won’t be given any credit and if they do badly they’ll blame everything on me, so I’m prepared for anything, but we’ll defend ourselves,” Trump concluded.

Trump has already been blamed as many of the candidates he backed lost to their Democrat opponents.