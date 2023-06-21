Donald Trump didn’t quite seem to grasp one of his own major policy proposals during a Fox News interview airing on Monday evening.
Trump last year said he would seek the death penalty for drug dealers if he wins next year’s election and returns to the White House.
But during the interview with Bret Baier, Trump boasted of giving a presidential pardon to Alice Johnson, who had been in prison for 21 years after being convicted for her role in a cocaine ring.
Baier stepped in with a fact-check.
“But she’d be killed under your plan,” he interjected.
Trump seemed flustered.
“Huh?” he said.
“As a drug dealer,” Baier began.
“No, no, no,” Trump shot back. “Under my? Oh, under that? Uhhhh... it would depend on the severity.”
But he continued to struggle as he tried to reconcile the pardon with his proposal:
