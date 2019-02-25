Donald Trump Delays China Tariffs Hike Amid ‘Productive Talks’

Donald Trump has said he will extend a deadline to hike tariffs on Chinese imports, citing “substantial progress” in weekend talks between the two countries.

The US President tweeted on Sunday that there had been “productive talks”, adding that: “I will be delaying the US increase in tariffs now scheduled for March 1.”

Trump says that, if negotiations progress, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Florida resort to finalise an agreement.

US and Chinese negotiators met through the weekend as they seek to resolve a trade war that has rattled financial markets.

Trump had warned he would raise tariffs he has imposed on billions of dollars of Chinese imports from 10 to 25%, if the two sides failed to reach a deal.