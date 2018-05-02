Activists are trying to raise nearly $500,000 to carve Donald Trump’s face into an iceberg – a stunt to persuade the US president that climate change is real.

The Finnish NGO, Melting Ice, plans to carve a 115-foot ice sculpture of Trump’s face in the arctic region.

Inspired by the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which features the profiles of four US presidents, the project has been dubbed Project Trumpmore.

The group said that they hope they will be able to demonstrate the dangers of climate change by recording how long it takes the iceberg to melt.

Nicolas Prieto, chairman of Melting Ice, said: “Global warming is one of the most important issues and topics of today. There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue.

“We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes.”

Trump has frequently questioned global warming, suggesting last year that it was not real because the of the cold weather the US was experiencing in the run up to New Year’s Eve.

Earlier in 2017 the President prompted global condemnation when he pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement, which saw 195 countries joining together to cut carbon emissions in an attempt to slow the increase in global temperatures.

The group said that if their financial goal is reached then a team of Finnish and Mongolian ice sculptors will be hired to carve Trump’s face. It is estimated the project would take four weeks to complete, with the process being broadcast via livestream.

Melting Ice said they are still searching for a location for the project and have asked for the public’s help in suggesting a suitable spot.