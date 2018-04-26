And British Ambassador Kim Darroch said he was “delighted” Trump would “hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister May” during his stay.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump would make a “working visit” to the UK.

US President Donald Trump will visit the United Kingdom on 13 July this year, the White House has confirmed.

Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will visit the UK on 13 July and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister May.

The one-day trip will be the billionaire tycoon’s first visit to Britain since 2016, when he flew into his Scottish golf retreat a day after the EU referendum.

It will be his first official visit to Britain as president.

Trump’s visit will be on a Friday, potentially hampering efforts to mobilise protests.

Biggest rally ‘ever’

Yet despite the timing, a Facebook event dedicated to a protest had gained 28,000 attendees within an hour of the announcement.

Campaigners have previously said Trump would face the biggest rally “ever seen”, should he come to the UK.

The wording of Thursday’s announcement leaves open the possibility that Trump will not be treated to a full state visit, despite it being a tradition for visiting foreign heads of state.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The President of the United States will visit the UK on 13 July. He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course.”

It’s not clear if Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth II.

Downing Street had previously declined to comment on rumours Trump would make a summer visit to Britain.

In January, Trump cancelled a visit to London to open the new American embassy.

At the time he claimed he ditched the trip because the US had got a “bad deal” on the construction of the new building. “Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” he tweeted.

However it was reported by Bloomberg that Trump had told May he would not visit the UK unless she could guarantee he would not face protests.

Left-wing commentator Owen Jones, who has been vocal in his criticism of the US President, told Sky News: “It’s time to speak out against the bigotry, the anti-Muslim hatred, and misogyny this man represents.

“The majority of people in this country want a good relationship with the United States, but we abhor everything that Trump stands for.”

With additional reporting from Ned Simons.