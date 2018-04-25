No.10 Refuses To Deny Reports Donald Trump Will Visit UK In July

Downing Street has refused to deny reports Donald Trump is set to visit the United Kingdom in early July.

According to Sky News, the US President could travel to Britain on July 13 and an announcement will be made this week.

Asked about the report, the prime minister’s official spokesman pointedly refused to deny the speculation.

“When the president and the prime minister met at Davos they said that their officials were working together on a working visit and we will announce the details in due course,” the spokesman said.

But when asked if the visit would take place on July 13, the spokesman replied only “in due course”.

Theresa May’s offer of a formal state visit to Trump triggered a widespread backlash from MPs.

In January, Trump cancelled a visit to London to in which he was due to open the new American embassy.

At the time he claimed he had ditched the trip because the US had got a “bad deal” on the construction of the new building. “Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!” he tweeted.

However it was reported by Bloomberg that Trump had told May he would not visit the UK unless she could guarantee he would not face protests.