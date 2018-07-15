A man has been charged in connection with an incident where a paraglider flew over Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland and unfurled a protest sign.

The banner read Trump Well Below Par and was revealed shortly after the US president arrived at the Ayrshire hotel on Friday.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 55-year-old man has been arrested and has now been charged in connection with an incident when a powered parachute was flown in the vicinity of the Turnberry Hotel around 9.45pm on Friday 13 July 2018.”